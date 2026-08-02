REVIEW: At China Taste, Buffalo’s deepest-cuts Chinese menu, with academy finesse

Korean cold noodle Pork meatballs in gravy Shredded pork garlic sauce Duck’s blood, beef and tripe in chile sauce Fish filet sour cabbage Deep-fried eggplant hot garlic sauce Sweet and sour pork West Lake beef soup Braised pork belly with preserved vegetable A round of applause, please, for the University at Buffalo’s international recruitment programs, […]

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