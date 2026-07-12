REVIEW: At Saffron Kitchen, Persian kabobs make it to Main Street

Saffron Kitchen has brought Persian cuisine to Main Street, offering kebabs, dumplings, and soulful stews cooked carefully and presented beautifully. Its offerings are soulfully delicious, its Persian classics soaring because of patient, skillful cooking, not chile fireworks or marketing hoopla. That’s the good news. The not-so-great news is that the restaurant inhabits a completely renovated […]

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