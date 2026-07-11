Eat and learn at Chettinad 101, Northern Chinese 101, Indian 101 culinary seminars

You have four chances to get a fantastic meal while supporting local restaurants and learning what makes them shine at Four Bites 101 seminars in July and August.

While you eat, I explain what’s in it, how it’s made, and where to get the ingredients to make it yourself. Questions are encouraged. It’s $30 including tax and tip.

Thursday, July 15 is Northern Chinese 101 at Peking Quick One in Tonawanda. The snowiest parts of China love potatoes and cabbage as much as Eastern Europeans. One taste of the sauerkraut, noodles, and pork dish and you’ll see.

Starting at 7 p.m., the lineup includes pork dumplings, shredded stir-fried potatoes, Sichuan cucumbers, crispy jalapeño fish, and poached spicy slices of pork. Plus a drink. (Get tickets here)

Wednesday July 22 is Chettinad 101 at Nellai Banana Leaf in Clarence.

India has more than 40 distinct regional cuisines. Among them, the specialties of Chettinad, in Tamil Nadu on India’s southern coast, have a reputation as a real head-turner, prizing sourness and crunchiness, among other aspects. “One is lucky to eat like a Chettiar” is a South Indian saying for a reason.

Starting at 6 p.m., Chettinad 101 starts off with a crispy savory vegan doughnut called vada. Then comes Marina Beach sundal chickpeas, sambar rice, Chettinad chicken, and chili parotta, stir-fried croutons in chile sauce. Plus masala tea. (Get tickets here.)

Thursday July 23 and Thursday Aug. 6 are Indian 101 at Alibaba Kebab in Amherst, and Kenmore respectively.

Starting at 6 p.m., that’s a buffet of freshly baked buttered naan, tandoori wings, chana masala vegan chickpeas, basmati rice, potato-and-peas vegetable samosas with spicy green and date-tamarind chutneys, beef kebabs, with gulab jamun for dessert. And a mango lassi.

Tickets, $30, include tax and tip. Seats are limited; get yours here.

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